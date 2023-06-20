Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $702.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

