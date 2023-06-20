Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.