City State Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

