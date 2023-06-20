McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

