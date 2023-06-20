Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,483 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after acquiring an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

