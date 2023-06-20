Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

