Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.14.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

