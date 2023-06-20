Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

ITW stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

