iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 133,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 183,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.