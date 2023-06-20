Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.