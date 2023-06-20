BMS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

