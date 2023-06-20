Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

