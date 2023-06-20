Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

