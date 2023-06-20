FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.89. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

