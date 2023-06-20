Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

