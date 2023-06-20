Parkside Advisors LLC Has $13.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

