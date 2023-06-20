Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 2.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 316,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,966,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

