5,606 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

