Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.