FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

