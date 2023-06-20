TFB Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

