Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

