Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

