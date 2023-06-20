Snider Financial Group Sells 10,892 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

