Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

