City State Bank Sells 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

