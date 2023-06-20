Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.