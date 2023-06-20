Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

