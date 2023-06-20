Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

