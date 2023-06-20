Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

