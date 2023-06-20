Lantz Financial LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,150 shares of company stock valued at $141,073,537. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

