Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

