Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average is $240.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

