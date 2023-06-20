BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TLT stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

