Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.