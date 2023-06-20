Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

