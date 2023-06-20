Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lessened by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,978 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 5.9% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.