Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,840,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

