Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,356 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.