Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,245 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.