1,639 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

