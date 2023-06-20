Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

