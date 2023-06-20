Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

