Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

FDS opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.