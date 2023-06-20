FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

