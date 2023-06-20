WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

CHD stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

