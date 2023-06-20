Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

