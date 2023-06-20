McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,409 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

