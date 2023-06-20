Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

