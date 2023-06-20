Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

